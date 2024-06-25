McAllen police warning the public against drunk driving during the Fourth of July holiday

The Fourth of July holiday is coming up, and officers with the McAllen Police Department are hitting the streets looking for drunk drivers.

The McAllen Police Department is participating in the Impaired Driving Mobilization Independence Day Campaign, according to a news release.

The campaign kicked off on Friday, June 21, and ends on Sunday, July 7.

As part of the campaign, multiple law enforcement agencies are increasing its patrols to look for drunk drivers.

Anyone arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence could face a fine, get their license suspended, and even jail time.

McAllen police spokesman Lt. Joel Morales said there’s a way to avoid that.

“We don't want you here with us, stay home with your family and celebrate,” Morales said. “If you do plan to consume alcoholic beverages, then ask somebody — a sober driver to take.”

Being involved in a wreck can also be deadly. In just one year, close to 600 drivers were arrested in McAllen for driving under the influence.