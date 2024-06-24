TxDOT launches ‘Drive Sober. No Regrets’ campaign ahead of Fourth of July celebrations

The Texas Department of Transportation is reminding the public that if you plan on drinking, make sure you find a sober ride home.

In 2023, over a thousand DUI crashes were reported in South Texas.

TxDOT says July and August are the two deadliest months of the year for drunk driving crashes.

During the 2023 Fourth of July holiday, a total of nine alcohol-related car crashes were reported in McAllen, Edinburg and Weslaco.

It’s why TxDOT launched their annual “Drive Sober. No Regrets” campaign to remind people to plan ahead and find a sober ride home.

“Even crashes that don't result in death or injury can cause serious legal problems that derail careers and relationships,” TxDOT spokesman Ray Pedraza said. “A drunk driving arrest can result in fines and fees of up to $17,000, as well as jail time."

You can also lose your driver's license.

Drivers will see more law enforcement officers on the roads in an effort to get drunk drivers off the streets.

