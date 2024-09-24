McAllen residents warned of email scam

The city of McAllen is warning residents of a potential email scam asking for payment on city projects.

According to a Monday news release from the city, an email was recently sent out asking for payment of a “city compensation fee” for current applicants of projects such as subdivisions and site plans.

“The city of McAllen does not have a ‘city compensation fee,’” the news release stated.

The email says payment is needed before being able to proceed with the requestor’s application.

“Emails from the City of McAllen Planning & Zoning Department occurring during non-business hours or days should always be regarded as suspect and in today's age of internet scams, suspect emails should be verified before opening,” the news release added.

According to the release, the email comes from a “@usa.com” inbox instead of the @mcallen.net inbox that the city uses.

Those who have received a suspected scam email are urged to disregard it.

Watch the video above for the full story.