McAllen student arrested after threatening principal with AR-15, complaint says

Johnny Martinez (Mugshot courtesy of Hidalgo County jail records)

A student at Premier High School in McAllen was arrested after threatening the principal with an AR-15 following an altercation with a teacher, according to a criminal complaint.

The complaint said Johnny Martinez told the principal, "I'm going to get my AR ready. Let's see who is the first to go down."

The incident occurred on April 14. The McAllen Police Department responded to a student making a threat against the campus, which caused the school to be placed on lockdown. Martinez left the area before police arrived.

Investigators spoke with a school security guard who said Martinez got into a verbal altercation with a teacher, according to the criminal complaint.

The security guard said he escorted Martinez out of the building and before exiting, Johnny said, "tell him I'm going to wait for him outside." The security said Martinez was referring to the teacher, according to the complaint.

The complaint said the security guard said Johnny walked to his car and saw him with a "black small squared box" in his hands that appeared to be a handgun case, but did not see a firearm displayed.

The security guard said Martinez placed the box in the trunk of his car without further incident.

Investigators then spoke with the teacher Martinez had the altercation with.

The criminal complaint said the teacher reported that Martinez approached his classroom and asked for a computer. Martinez stayed in the classroom after obtaining the computer and the teacher asked him to leave since he did not belong in the class.

According to the criminal complaint, as the teacher was escorting Martinez out, they accidentally bumped into each other. Martinez began arguing with the teacher, escalating the situation and making allegations the teacher pushed him on purpose.

The teacher said to prevent the situation from becoming physical, he called the security guard.

Investigators then made contact with the principal who said after Martinez left the area, he began calling the school phone number, according to the complaint. It was at that time Martinez made the threat about getting his "AR ready."

The principal said he felt threatened and wanted to file the proper criminal charges against Martinez.

Authorities began searching the area for Martinez and with the help of a relative, were able to locate him at his home in Mission.

Martinez was arrested and charged with exhibition, use, or threat of exhibition or use of firearms and terroristic threat.

According to Hidalgo County jail records, he was released on April 15 on a $30,000 bond.