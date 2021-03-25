McAllen to host COVID-19 vaccination clinic Friday—registration starts Thursday
The city of McAllen, in collaboration with the McAllen Independent School District and Hidalgo County will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic starting at 8:00 a.m. on Friday, March 26 at the McAllen Convention Center located at 700 Convention Center Boulevard.
Pre-registration is online only and starts at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 25 for anyone who qualifies under the current general criteria, according to a news release.
To pre-register click here: https://vaccine.mcallen.net/210824435329858 2,000
COVID-19 vaccines are available for the clinic. While registration is encouraged to avoid long lines, walk-ins will be welcome after 1:00 p.m. if vaccines are still available.
Due to the limited number of vaccines and high demand, online registrants can expect some lag time.
City officials advise the following:
- • Bring ID and proof of medical condition (current medication, a prescription from their doctor)
- • Bring clearance letter from their physician
- • Work ID or other proof of employment
- • People are encouraged to bring water and snacks
- • There could be periods of waiting and sitting in your vehicle
- • Children 18 and under should not be in the clinic
- • Those seeking vaccines with mobility concerns may bring one person to help them
