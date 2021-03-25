McAllen to host COVID-19 vaccination clinic Friday—registration starts Thursday

Credit: City of McAllen / Facebook

The city of McAllen, in collaboration with the McAllen Independent School District and Hidalgo County will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic starting at 8:00 a.m. on Friday, March 26 at the McAllen Convention Center located at 700 Convention Center Boulevard.

Pre-registration is online only and starts at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 25 for anyone who qualifies under the current general criteria, according to a news release.

To pre-register click here: https://vaccine.mcallen.net/210824435329858 2,000

COVID-19 vaccines are available for the clinic. While registration is encouraged to avoid long lines, walk-ins will be welcome after 1:00 p.m. if vaccines are still available.

Due to the limited number of vaccines and high demand, online registrants can expect some lag time.

City officials advise the following: