McAllen to host COVID-19 vaccination clinic Friday—registration starts Thursday

1 hour 41 minutes 33 seconds ago Thursday, March 25 2021 Mar 25, 2021 March 25, 2021 4:11 PM March 25, 2021 in News - Local
By: KRGV Digital
Credit: City of McAllen / Facebook

The city of McAllen, in collaboration with the McAllen Independent School District and Hidalgo County will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic starting at 8:00 a.m. on Friday, March 26 at the McAllen Convention Center located at 700 Convention Center Boulevard.

Pre-registration is online only and starts at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 25 for anyone who qualifies under the current general criteria, according to a news release.

To pre-register click here: https://vaccine.mcallen.net/210824435329858 2,000

COVID-19 vaccines are available for the clinic. While registration is encouraged to avoid long lines, walk-ins will be welcome after 1:00 p.m. if vaccines are still available.

Due to the limited number of vaccines and high demand, online registrants can expect some lag time.

City officials advise the following:

  • Bring ID and proof of medical condition (current medication, a prescription from their doctor)
  • Bring clearance letter from their physician
  • Work ID or other proof of employment
  • People are encouraged to bring water and snacks
  • There could be periods of waiting and sitting in your vehicle
  • Children 18 and under should not be in the clinic
  • Those seeking vaccines with mobility concerns may bring one person to help them

