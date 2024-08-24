McAllen unveils new $4 million firefighter training facility

The city of McAllen has a new, one-stop shop training facility for its firefighters.

On Wednesday, the city of McAllen held a red-ribbon cutting ceremony for the new training facility.

The facility is located on La Lomita Road near Sprague Street, where the McAllen Fire Department has its firefighter training tower and fire training equipment, props and accessories.

“That is allowing us to consolidate all of our assets and resources when it comes to training and education and development of first responders,” McAllen fire Chief Juan Gloria said. “Now we will be able to conduct all the other academics, all the lectures, classes — it will be done here."

The facility cost more than $4 million to build. The money for it came from the city's general fund.