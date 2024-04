McAllen woman celebrates 102nd birthday

Channel 5 News is wishing a very happy birthday to a McAllen woman.

Carlotta Martinez turned 102 years young on Wednesday.

Martinez even received a special proclamation from McAllen Mayor Javier Villalobos

When asked what the secret to her long life is, Martinez had one thing to say:

“I always got along with my family, and here I am,” Martinez said.

A very happy birthday to Carlotta Martinez from all of us here at Channel 5 News!