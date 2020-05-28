McHi Grad Victoria Rogers Transfers To Cal State Northridge
McALLEN - For the last two years, McHi grad Victoria Rogers played volleyball at the University of San Francisco.
Before the pandemic, she decided to transfer to a new school.
As Erica Ross reports, Rogers found one, but it was challenging.
More News
News Video
-
Hidalgo County CSA to receive CARES funds to assist residents with utilities,...
-
Edinburg produce company adapts to endure changes amid pandemic
-
EPA believes to have found source of cancer-causing chemical in Donna Lake
-
McAllen transit to receive federal funds to offset costs during pandemic
-
Brownsville sees COVID-19 case spike trend after reopening milestones