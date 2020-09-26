McHi's Chris Bernal Plays at Fenway Park and Picks Up a Hit
BOSTON - McAllen High catcher Chris Bernal had the opportunity of a life time on Friday as he stood on the same field Ted Williams, David Ortiz and other Boston Red Sox legends played on.
Bernal caught all nine innings of game two of the doubleheader in the Future Stars Series, a 5-4 victory by the National team. Bernal picked up a base hit and threw a runner out at second base.
For the highlights of his appearance check the video above.
