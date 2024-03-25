Medical Breakthroughs: Patch being used to detect blood pressure, heart rate

About half of the United States population has high blood pressure, but some people may not know they have it.

Now, there's a new way doctors are getting a better idea of what your blood pressure really is.

"Hypertension is a huge public health problem in the United States and worldwide," Hypertension Specialist Maria Delgado said.

This is typically how you find out you have high blood pressure, but is it the best way?

Delgado says patients can be stressed when visiting a doctor, it's called White Coat Syndrome.

"[People say] at home, my blood pressure is 120 over 70. It's just, when I come here, it goes very high," Delgado said.

That's why she believes this patch is the answer.

In the Biobeat Skin Patch, light bounces from a sensor to the heart, then back to the patch, measuring heart rate, blood oxygen and your blood pressure without you even knowing it.

"It goes through 24-hour measurements, and you don't have any sensation that the blood pressure is being measured," Delgado said.

It could be particularly good for measuring blood pressure at night.

A study out of Oxford found 15 percent of people aged 40 to 75 may have undiagnosed high blood pressure that only occurs at night.

"You're not going to be measuring your blood pressure at 1 a.m., 2 a.m., 3:00 a.m., so this patch will help us understand what is happening to you while you're asleep," Delgado said.

The Biobeat Skin Patch is already available for patients to use, and now researchers at UC San Diego are working on an even smaller wearable ultrasound patch that uses soundwaves to track blood pressure.