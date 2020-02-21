Medical marijuana rules change for New Mexico visitors

By MORGAN LEE

Associated Press

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - New Mexico has stopped issuing medical marijuana enrollment cards to people who live outside the state but will soon allow nonresident patients enrolled in other state programs to buy pot. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Thursday reinstated a residency requirement for participation in the state's medical cannabis program by signing a measure passed by lawmakers. At least 613 nonresidents have enrolled in the medical pot program since the residency requirement was dropped last year. On July 1, New Mexico will recognize medical marijuana cards issued by other states. Officials say the goal of recognizing out-of-state cards is to allow patients to access cannabis just like other medications.

