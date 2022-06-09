x

Memorial in city of Mission honors victims in Uvalde shooting

6 days 19 hours 25 minutes ago Thursday, June 02 2022 Jun 2, 2022 June 02, 2022 10:46 PM June 02, 2022 in News - Local

City leaders held a vigil for the victims in the shooting in Uvalde Thursday evening.

A memorial featuring school chairs with backpacks and crosses bearing each victim's name was on display during the vigil at the city hall courtyard.

The memorial will remain there for several more days.

"The memorial will be here in front of city hall throughout this week, next week for the funerals,” Mission city Manager Randy Perez said. 

