Memorial march held in honor of late Cameron County deputy constable

A Brownsville police officer is hosting a memorial march in honor of the late Cameron County Precinct 1 Deputy Constable Ruben Garcia.

Garcia was killed by a driver while on the job in September.

The two-mile march is scheduled for Saturday at Cameron County Beach Access 3 at 9 a.m. The march is open to the public.

Participants are encouraged to bring and carry a weighted pack. It's meant to symbolize the strength and dedication Deputy Garcia carried in his duty to serve and protect.

"We decided that the community needed an outlet in some way that they could come together and mourn and at this point celebrate his life and his legacy," Organizer Eric Castillo said.

Those who attend are asked to bring a $20 donation. The money raised will go to Deputy Garcia's family.