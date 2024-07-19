Men who stole nearly $1 million worth of border wall materials in Pharr sentenced to time served

Two men who confessed to stealing nearly $1 million worth of border wall materials from a Pharr construction site in 2021 will not spend any more time in custody, court records show.

Jose Emmanuel “Manny” Gonzalez and Juan Nestor Rojas were sentenced on Tuesday to time served, court records show.

Rojas got time served for the 743 days he spent in custody, and Gonzalez got time served for the 417 days he spent in custody. Both men also received two years of supervised release, according to court records.

PREVIOUS STORY: Second arrest made in connection with 2021 theft of border wall panels

Both men pleaded guilty in connection with the theft in 2022.

The theft occurred in December 2021 when both men stole border wall panels from a Pharr construction site that were left over from former President Donald Trump's border wall projects.

Before the U.S. Department of Defense took over the investigation, the Pharr Police Department said they found several of the panels in the backyard of a Weslaco home that were used to build “patio-like structures.”

READ MORE: More than $900K in border construction materials stolen from steel company recovered