Mercedes Academic Academy students collecting gifts for seniors

Students from Mercedes Academic Academy are in the Christmas spirit.

They're collecting gifts for people at the Mid-Valley Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Senior resident Maria Cantu expressed how happy and grateful she feels when students visit her during the holidays.

"I feel lonely sometimes, and I like to have company with me," Cantu said.

That's where the Santa for Seniors project at Mercedes Academic Academy comes into play.

Students in the program collect items to gift to residents at the Mid-Valley Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

When it comes time to donate, students like sophomore Mikayla Anciso also spend time with residents. Anciso says she's passionate about the cause.

"A lot of them don't have a lot of family to visit them, so we like to see them smile," Anciso said.

Mercedes Independent School District Counselor Kasie Sauceda, who started this project three years ago, also thinks about this community during the holidays.

"We also need to remember another population that also gets forgotten," Sauceda said. "Everybody needs to feel that love, even from people that we don't know."

Items that can be donated include socks, blankets, and crossword puzzles.

Donation boxes are located in all Mercedes ISD schools and the Mercedes Police Department. Donations are being accepted until December 13.