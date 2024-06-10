Mercedes family receives new home through affordable housing program

A Mercedes family was handed the keys to their new home on Monday.

The new home was made possible through the Texas National Bank and the Del Valle Community Development Corporation, the organization focuses on affordable housing.

The homes are built and then sold to qualifying families at cost of supplies and labor instead of market value. They're also offered down payment assistance.

The Ibarra family is now the eight family to become homeowners through the partnership.

"The hardest problem that we have is qualifying the individuals, but other than that, it's normal. You know a house will take anywhere from five to six months to build, construct, and of course the qualifying and putting everything in place with the mortgage that takes a little bit of extra time," Del Valley Development Corporation CEO Saul Ortega said. "The idea is to get them in within eight to nine months in their home."

Applicants must meet the median income for their area and have the means to stay up to date with bills.

