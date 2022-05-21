Mercedes High School senior awarded UTRGV’s luminary scholarship

A senior at Mercedes High School is the recipient of UTRGV’s luminary scholarship.

Natalia Acosta said she enrolled in the university’s nursing program.

“I think I cried a little bit - I did cry because I just, I couldn't believe it,” Acosta said.

The scholarship covers tuition, mandatory fees, and two years of room and board.

“It was a huge weight,” Acosta said. “I actually remember I was going through a little bit of stress because I didn't know where I wanted to go to school, so that email kind of — that scholarship made my decision."

Acosta said she's also thinking about getting her PH.D.