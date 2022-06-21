Mercedes ISD employee arrested on charge of violation of a protective order

Frank Omar Fuentes. Photo credit: Hidalgo County records

An employee with the Mercedes Independent School District who was arrested last month on a charge of inappropriate relationship between educator and student is accused of reaching out to his victim.

Frank Fuentes, 53, was arrested and charged Monday with violation of a protective order, according to Mercedes police Sgt. Frank Sanchez.

Fuentes was originally arrested on May 9 and was served with a protective order against the victim, Sanchez said. Days after his arrest, Investigators learned that he had been reaching out to the victim through an “online application,” Sanchez added.

Jail records show Fuentes was released Tuesday on a $10,000 bond.