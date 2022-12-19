Mercedes ISD: Student detained after bringing weapon to campus

A middle school student with the Mercedes Independent School District was detained Monday after a report of a student in possession of a weapon on campus, the district said.

A lockdown went into effect at around 9:45 a.m. at Chacon Middle School when campus officials were made aware of the student, the district said in a social media post.

“Campus school resource officers acted quickly, and the student was detained,” the district stated. “At this time, all students and staff are safe.”

The campus has since resumed back to normal operations, according to the post.