Mercedes police chief: Man arrested after taking ex-girlfriend hostage, barricading inside home

Mercedes police have arrested a man who barricaded himself inside a home while holding his ex-girlfriend hostage, according to Mercedes Police Chief Frank Sanchez.

Police and SWAT were at a residence at the 3900 block of Mercedes Drive on Friday afternoon.

Sanchez said the unidentified suspect had a protective order against him from his ex-girlfriend. He said hostage negotiators were able to convince him to come out of the home and turn himself in.

The suspect was placed under arrest and the hostage received medical attention.

This is a developing story, check back for more updates.