Mercedes police increasing security measures ahead of holidays

The holidays are almost here, which means people are hitting stores across the Rio Grande Valley to find the perfect gift.

Hundreds of shoppers are expected to make their holiday purchases at the Rio Grande Valley Premium Outlets, which is why Mercedes police ramping up security to keep shoppers safe during peak hours.

It will be one of the busiest times of the year for stores and businesses.

Police say shoppers could be making themselves an easy target with the large amounts of bags or items they leave in their car.

Officers and mall security personnel will be patrolling on foot, in their units and even on ATV's this year. They want people's shopping experience to be as safe as possible.

They even offer advice on things they can do at home to avoid being a victim of theft.

"I know a lot of us like to throw out those big bags or big boxes and leave them in the trash. That is also a big thing that criminals also look for, 'oh this person just bought a 75-inch plasma screen TV, I'm going to go and hit that house.' It's always good to secure that trash, out of sight," Mercedes Police Department Lt. Salvador Gonzalez said.

Police also encourage making a safety list that include making sure any bags or purse are not visible in the car, making sure car doors are locked and being aware of your surroundings.