Mercedes resident's car broken into, home impacted by hurricane Hanna

Frank Gonzalez says flooding is common in his Mercedes neighborhood after every storm that brings more than 45 minutes of heavy rain.

Knowing that he'd likely get water inside his home, he actually tried being proactive by moving his car to a nearby area where it wouldn't get damaged. But when he came back for it the next day, it was broken into.

His family has owned this property for more than 100 years. Every time there's heavy rainfall - the story repeats itself.

This time around, ankle deep water covered the interior of his home. And outside - the water was waist high at some points.

Watch the video for the full story.