Mercedes residents asked to avoided flooded areas due to potential dangers

Street flooding was still occurring in Mercedes, and some people even had water inside their homes.

A Rio Grande Valley health expert warns floodwaters are filled with bacteria and wildlife.

A river of cloudy brown water has now taken over a neighborhood on Angus Street near Mile 8 North in Mercedes.

Mercedes resident Eddie Mazon has lived on this street since 2008 and his home has flooded once before during a previous storm.

He says the floor of his home is gone, and the furniture is water damaged.

RELATED COVERAGE: National Weather Service confirms EF0 tornado touchdown in Edcouch-Elsa area

"We work check by check, the only thing we can do is ask for favors and that's it, start all over again," Mazon said.

Despite the dangers in the floodwaters, Mazon says he needed to walk in the water to try and go back for his dogs.

His wife and three children are already safe with family.

South Texas Health Systems ER Dr. Michael Menowksy says it's important for people to avoid being in floodwaters because of the wildlife lurking beneath.

"Rattlesnakes are excellent swimmers, and when it's flooded, they are going to take to the water to look for a dry place, which can lead to bites," Menowsky said.

RELATED COVERAGE: Disaster declarations signed across the Rio Grande Valley following ‘catastrophic flooding,’ 3 fatalities reported

He says the water is also filled with bacteria and feces that can lead to infections.

"Tetanus also lives in the ground and when the soil mixes with the water, it increases the risk of spreading that disease as well through injuries," Menowsky said.

Channel 5 News spoke with Mercedes Mayor Oscar Montoya to ask what is being done to remove the water from the neighborhood.

He said city crews are working to pump the water north and south of Angus Street to help it start flowing.

"We are working down stream to move that water a little faster," Montoya said.

Montoya also asks people to drive with caution in the water and not to speed because waves of water are entering people's homes.

The public is being asked to avoid flooded roads, and to report any storm damage online to the state.

Watch the video above for the full story.