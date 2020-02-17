Mexican authorities find hidden bunker possibly used by cartels

HIDALGO – On Sunday, Mexican military personnel found a hidden bunker in Reynosa that may have been used by the cartels.

The discovery was made after a shoot-out and a chase between Mexican officials and members of a criminal organization.

Inside of the bunker, soldiers found burned vehicles, ammo and evidence of a gunfight – including several bullet casings on the ground.

Two of the criminals were killed in the shoot-out, and one state police officer was also injured.

