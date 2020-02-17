x

Mexican authorities find hidden bunker possibly used by cartels

9 hours 30 minutes 1 second ago Monday, February 17 2020 Feb 17, 2020 February 17, 2020 5:48 AM February 17, 2020 in News - Local
By: John Paul Barajas

HIDALGO – On Sunday, Mexican military personnel found a hidden bunker in Reynosa that may have been used by the cartels.

The discovery was made after a shoot-out and a chase between Mexican officials and members of a criminal organization.

Inside of the bunker, soldiers found burned vehicles, ammo and evidence of a gunfight – including several bullet casings on the ground.

Two of the criminals were killed in the shoot-out, and one state police officer was also injured.

For more information watch the video above.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days