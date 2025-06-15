x

Military style vehicles arrive in the Valley to assist in border security

1 hour 33 minutes 9 seconds ago Sunday, June 15 2025 Jun 15, 2025 June 15, 2025 6:37 PM June 15, 2025 in News - Local

Military style vehicles are now in the Rio Grande Valley.

In a social media post, U.S. Border Patrol Sector Chief Gloria I. Chavez shared a video and said the U.S. Department of Defense is joining forces with Border Patrol to "enhance security."

This comes as U.S. Customs and Border Protection data shows a drop in apprehensions in the RGV sector.

