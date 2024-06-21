Missing La Blanca man found dead

Juan Luis Calvillo Avila. Photo credit: Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office.

The body of a man who was reported missing in the community of La Blanca was found dead along a canal bank, according to the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office.

Juan Luis Calvillo Avila, 49, was reported missing on June 1, according to a news release. On Friday, the sheriff’s office announced they identified Avila as the man whose body was found east of FM 493 Road on State Highway 107 along the canal bank in La Blanca.

No signs of trauma were found, according to the sheriff’s office.

Avila’s body was identified on Wednesday through fingerprint records. In an earlier news release, the sheriff’s office stated Avila suffered from various health conditions.

The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office continues to investigate, the release added.