Mission Alum Moronta To Play in NJCAA National Title Game Friday

3 hours 13 minutes 21 seconds ago Thursday, December 16 2021 Dec 16, 2021 December 16, 2021 11:26 PM December 16, 2021 in Sports
By: Alex Del Barrio

LITTLE ROCK - Former Mission Eagles running back Horacio Tito Moronta will suit up on Friday with his New Mexico Military Institute teammates to play for the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) National Championship at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock. Moronta's Broncos will take on top seeded Iowa Western for the championship.

Friday's game will be televised on CBS Sports Network at 7pm.

