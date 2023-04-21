Mission CISD: Elementary school evacuated due to bomb threat

Mission CISD has evacuated Bryan Elementary School due to a bomb threat.

An anonymous caller made claims a bomb was on school grounds at around 10 a.m. Friday morning. The school implemented campus safety and security procedures and contact local law enforcement for assistance, according to a news release.

Students were evacuated and students were temporarily relocated to Mission Jr. High School. All students were marked safe, according to the news release.

Parents and guardians wishing to pick up their children can do so at the north side of Mission Jr. High School using the staff parking area along Kika De La Garza Loop beginning at 12:30 p.m, according to the news release.

Strict identification requirements will follow for student pick-up, which may result in longer pickup times. Mission CISD urges parents to be patient. Students who normally ride the bus home will be sent home at the end of the school day by their regular buses, according to the news release.