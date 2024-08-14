Mission CISD starts off new school year with safety upgrades

School security is always a big concern for parents and school officials.

Leaders at Mission Consolidated Independent School District recently made some upgrades to make sure students and staff are safe on campus.

Parents might notice new fencing that was put up at all 22 of the district's schools. The new fences are about eight-feet tall and designed to keep intruders out.

They also installed shatterproof film on the windows of the front entrances of all schools, so windows are harder to break from the outside.

New exterior door lights were also installed at some of the elementary schools.

The upgrades are to meet new safety standards set by the Texas Education Agency. The district received a $4 million grant last year to pay for these upgrades.

"All too often...at schools, we have exterior doors that are left open, and so we have some indicator lights at a couple of our elementary [schools] that we're piloting to see the effectiveness and see if that helps with avoiding some of those situations where doors can be slightly left open," Mission CISD Interim Superintendent Dr. Cris Valdez said.

Each campus will have at least one-armed officer at all times, and all schools have front door security cameras and call buttons.

District leaders want to remind parents that during any emergency situation, you should wait for information from the district and first responders.

School leaders also want to remind parents that starting this school year, only clear and mesh backpacks will be allowed on campus.

Several schools also have a new weapon detection software. It's a pilot program they rolled out at some campuses at the end of May.

The district partnered with a new security alert system called Angel Protection. It has facial recognition features and uses artificial intelligence to find weapons.

The system connects to the security cameras on campus and will send a description, location and time stamp to first responders