Mission man charged in rural Alton shooting, bond set at $1 million

A Mission man accused of shooting another man in the torso after an argument in Alton Sunday morning has been charged.

Bobby Lorton Casados, 42, of Mission was charged with criminal attempt murder, a second-degree felony, according to a news release from the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office and jail records.

Justice of the Peace Jason Pena set bond at $1 million.

According to the news release, deputies responded to the 1300 block of Saint Francis Street at 10 a.m. Sunday in rural Alton regarding a suspicious call for service.

When they arrived, deputies found a 38-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the torso.

The man’s brother told deputies that he heard his brother arguing with an unknown man, later identified as Casados, who appeared intoxicated on the front porch of their home, according to the news release.

Casados was asking for help with his truck, which had no gas and a flat tire, when he became irate and shot the victim, the news release stated.

Casados fled the area and was later found in an abandoned building.

Jail records don't list an attorney for Casados, who couldn't be reached for comment.

Investigators are searching for any additional information or witnesses in the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call 956-383-8114.