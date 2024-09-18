Mission man sentenced to 60 years after sexually assaulting child

A 49-year-old Mission man will spend the next 60 years in prison, according to a news release from the office of Hidalgo County District Attorney Toribio “Terry” Palacios.

Jorge Enrique Sanchez was convicted of sexually assaulting a child over a period of five years, the Monday news release stated.

Sanchez was arrested in February 2017 after a 14-year-old child reported to the Edinburg Police Department that she had been sexually assaulted, according to the release.

“The child made an outcry that she had been sexually assaulted by the defendant for five years,” the release stated.

On Friday, Sanchez was convicted on four counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child, one count of continuous sexual abuse of a child and one count of sexual assault of a child.

In pronouncing the sentence, State District Judge Ysmael Fonseca told Sanchez “our children are off limits,” according to the release.

“The DA’s office shares that sentiment and I believe that the jury’s verdict also expresses the sentiment that the children of Hidalgo County are off limits,” Palacios stated in the release.