Mission officials rethink ways to continue Texas Citrus Fiesta amid pandemic

For more than 80 years the Texas Citrus Fiesta has been celebrated throughout the city of Mission, but with the pandemic this event could be a no-go.

This week Oscar Martinez, the president of Texas Citrus Fiesta presented ideas to the Mission City Council for a safer way of celebrating.

Mission Mayor Armando O’Caña said an option could be making the event virtual.

“Do the virtual parade only is option one, option two to do the drive by and virtual together and the sites to be determined and the third, if the virus is controlled by the vaccine then we do go back to the traditional parade,” O’Caña said.

Martinez is expected to go before the council again for final plans.

Watch the video for the full story.