Mission Police Department unveils safety zone to conduct secure exchanges
Those buying and selling things online in the city of Mission now have a designated area to complete their transactions.
The Mission Police Department unveiled a safety zone right at the parking lot of their building, which is surrounded by cameras.
City leaders say divorced, or separated parents can also use it as a pickup and drop off spot if they share custody of children.
The new safe space is available to everyone, not just Mission residents.
“The best thing to do is just to have a general place here where it's monitored, and it's a safe place to have exchanges,” Mission Mayor Nori Gonzalez Garza said.
City leaders hope the area will prevent assaults and robberies.
