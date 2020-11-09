Mission Police escort fallen officer's daughter on her first day back to class

After losing her father to COVID-19, Madeline Cabrera was escorted on her first day back to class by the Mission Police Department.

Fallen Officer Jorge Cabrera died due to COVID-19 complications in August. He served on the Mission Police Department for 12 years, leaving behind his wife and three children.

The department kept a promise to Cabrera by being there for his daughter on her first day of middle school.

The Mission Police Department and family members escorted Madeline to her classes on Monday and handed her a special backpack to honor her father.

She will begin 6th grade at Homer J. Morris Middle School in McAllen.

