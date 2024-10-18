Mission police: Man arrested for posing as immigration attorney, scamming people out of money
The Mission Police Department is asking people to come forward if they have done business with a man who allegedly scammed people out of money.
Mission police said Ruperto Perez-Alvarez allegedly made people into believing he was an immigration attorney with Mexus Law Firm and took money from individuals to file their cases.
Police said Perez-Alvarez never filed those cases and he never returned the money.
Mission police are asking any potential victims who have dealt with Perez-Alvarez to contact them at 956-584-5000 and file a police report.
