Mission police: Teen driver charged after striking cyclist, fleeing to McDonald's

KRGV photo

A teen was arrested Monday at the McDonald’s she worked at after fleeing the scene of a crash that hospitalized a cyclist, according to the Mission Police Department.

Evelyn Rodriguez Hernandez, 18, was arraigned Tuesday on a charge of accident involving serious bodily injury in connection with the hit-and-run crash. Her bond was set at $100,000.

Mission police officers responded to the hit-and-run crash that happened Monday at 4:46 p.m. on Conway Avenue and frontage road.

According to police, the driver — now identified as Hernandez — struck a 39-year-old male bicyclist and fled the scene.

Police tracked the suspect vehicle as described to them by witnesses at the scene to a nearby McDonald’s where Hernandez was working, Mission police spokesman Jorge Rodriguez said.

When police found Hernandez, she admitted to striking the victim, Rodriguez said.

The unidentified male cyclist sustained injuries to his ribs but is hospitalized in stable condition, Rodriguez added.

If convicted, Hernandez faces up to 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.