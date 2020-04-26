Mission practitioner explains process for visiting newborns at hospital
MISSION – With new parents exposed to the outside world and germs, anxiety is creeping in during the pandemic.
Triplets born last week at Mission Regional Medical Center, were born at 32 weeks. As other premature babies, they stayed behind in the neonatal intensive care unit.
A neonatal nurse practitioner explained, besides screening, parents going in and out of the NICU must wear a face mask. Unlike before, only one parent is allowed inside at a time.
While these temporary policies are in place to protect parents and babies from the coronavirus, it can sometimes seem as if it’s too much.
Watch the video above for the full report.
More News
News Video
-
Mission practitioner explains process for visiting newborns at hospital
-
Antibody research underway at STHS to detect those unaware they were infected
-
SNAP recipients will be able to purchase groceries online
-
Valley retailers officially reopen for curbside, delivery services
-
No foul play suspected in toddlers death investigation in Donna