Mission practitioner explains process for visiting newborns at hospital

1 day 11 hours 12 minutes ago Friday, April 24 2020 Apr 24, 2020 April 24, 2020 9:57 PM April 24, 2020 in News - Coronavirus Pandemic
By: Monica De Anda

MISSION – With new parents exposed to the outside world and germs, anxiety is creeping in during the pandemic.

Triplets born last week at Mission Regional Medical Center, were born at 32 weeks. As other premature babies, they stayed behind in the neonatal intensive care unit.

A neonatal nurse practitioner explained, besides screening, parents going in and out of the NICU must wear a face mask. Unlike before, only one parent is allowed inside at a time.

While these temporary policies are in place to protect parents and babies from the coronavirus, it can sometimes seem as if it’s too much.

Watch the video above for the full report.

