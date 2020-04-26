Mission practitioner explains process for visiting newborns at hospital

MISSION – With new parents exposed to the outside world and germs, anxiety is creeping in during the pandemic.

Triplets born last week at Mission Regional Medical Center, were born at 32 weeks. As other premature babies, they stayed behind in the neonatal intensive care unit.

A neonatal nurse practitioner explained, besides screening, parents going in and out of the NICU must wear a face mask. Unlike before, only one parent is allowed inside at a time.

While these temporary policies are in place to protect parents and babies from the coronavirus, it can sometimes seem as if it’s too much.

