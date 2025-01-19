Mission restaurant hosting blanket drive
With cold temperatures in the area, one Mission restaurant is working with the county to make sure people have blankets at home.
On Friday, Ranch House Burgers announced they’re helping out the community by collecting blankets to keep families warm.
The blanket drive is being made possible through a partnership between the restaurant and Hidalgo County Precinct 3. Ranch House Burgers Manager Emiliano Diaz said he is proud of the community involvement.
“We started this yesterday and it was something like 'oh let's make a flyer about it and see how it goes,’” Diaz said in a Saturday interview with Channel 5 News. “So we posted it on Facebook and we had a great turnout the first day."
Those donating a brand new blanket get a free cheeseburger with fries.
The blanket drive ends on Monday, Jan. 20 at 5 p.m.
“We are very fortunate to be home cuddled up in a blanket, but you don't know what other people are going through,” Diaz said.
Those wanting to drop off blankets can do so at 409 N Bryan Rd. in Mission.
Watch the video above for the full story.
