Mission sets up wildlife habitat zone after alligator sighting near RV resort
Mission city officials have designated an area of town as a wildlife habitat after an alligator was spotted in a nearby pond.
The alligator was first seen several weeks ago near Casino Drive at the Seven Oaks RV Resort. It was last seen a few days ago.
The ordinance allows the city to place warning signs around the area.
"The ordinance is mainly to protect our wildlife. We're going to put up signage to inform the public that there is a gator," Mission Animal Control and Shelter Manager Juliana Martinez Cano said. "[The sign will say] don't feed it, and it's also going to mention no swimming; be very cautious.”
Channel 5 News was told animal control officers frequently patrol the area.
RELATED STORY: Alligator expert urges caution after sightings across the Valley
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