x

Monday, Dec. 16, 2024: Spotty showers, temps in the 80s

Monday, Dec. 16, 2024: Spotty showers, temps in the 80s
2 hours 4 minutes 47 seconds ago Monday, December 16 2024 Dec 16, 2024 December 16, 2024 10:07 AM December 16, 2024 in News - Local

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. 

You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days