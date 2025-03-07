Monster Jam kicks off at Payne Arena in Hidalgo

Monster Jam is coming to Payne Arena.

There will be shows happening all weekend long. Crowds will get to see trucks flying through the air, hear all the loud noises and enjoy the excitement.

Channel 5 News' Gloria Walker speaks with ThunderROARus truck driver Tony Ochs on all the family fun crowds can expect.

Monster Jam is kicking off on Friday and ending on Sunday. For more information, or to purchase tickets, click here.