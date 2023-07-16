Monte Alto store owner concerned over authority’s response time after armed robbery

MONTE ALTO – A store on the outskirts in Monte Alto was targeted by thieves at gunpoint. The owner is now worried about the safety of his employees and his livelihood.

Two people dressed in black approached the store Sunday. In surveillance video, the suspects can be seen armed with guns.

A store clerk was forced to open the cash register. After she does, she takes off running through the front. Her coworker, runs out the back.

This is the owner’s, Jesus Rios, first armed robbery in the 10 years his business has been open.

Rios’ main concern was the response time. According to his surveillance, the robbery started at 9:06 p.m. and shows sheriff’s deputies arriving at 9:43 p.m.

