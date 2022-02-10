More than 1,200 homes using Pharr's internet service, city officials say

The city of Pharr's new internet service is proving to be very popular among residents as hundreds of people now have accounts, according to city officials.

While TeamPharr.Net has only been around for about two months, officials say it's a game-changer for some families.

"We quickly realized that internet service and having this service is no longer a luxury; it is a necessity," City spokeswoman Yuri Gonzalez said.

With more than 1,200 homes in south Pharr connected through TeamPharr.Net, officials say providing a more affordable option for high-speed internet is closing the digital divide.

