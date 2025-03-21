More than $3.6 million in cocaine seized at Roma port of entry

U.S. Customs and Border Protection at the Roma port of entry seized more than $3.6 million in cocaine in a single enforcement action, according to a news release.

The release said the seizure occurred on March 19 at the Roma International Bridge. CBP officers referred a tractor trailer hauling a "mixed commodity shipment" for an enforcement inspection.

Upon closer examination, CBP officers discovered 110 packages containing a total of 275.22 pounds of alleged cocaine hidden within the shipment, according to the news release. The narcotics had an estimated street value of $3,675,379.

The narcotics, tractor trailer and driver were turned over to the Roma Police Department, who initiated a criminal investigation.