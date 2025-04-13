Motorcycle driver remains in the ICU following Alamo expressway crash

KRGV photo

A motorcycle driver remains in the ICU following a Saturday crash on the expressway, according to Alamo Police Chief Saul Solis.

The crash between a motorcycle and another vehicle happened Saturday afternoon on the 300 block of East Interstate 2, according to a spokesperson with the Alamo Police Department.

The motorcycle driver sustained major injuries and was transported to a local hospital. On Sunday, Solis confirmed the driver was still in the ICU in critical condition.

Occupants of the other vehicle involved were also transported for medical evaluation.

The expressway was closed for about four hours on Saturday as troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety investigated the crash.

Solis said there have not been any arrests made in connection with the crash, and no one involved in the accident is facing any charges at this time.