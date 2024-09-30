Motorcyclist killed in Mission crash

Photo credit: MGN Online

An investigation is underway after a 29-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a Sunday night crash, according to the Mission Police Department.

The crash happened Sunday at around 11:36 p.m. at the intersection of Conway Avenue and Business 83, according to Mission police spokesman Art Flores.

According to Flores, the unidentified male motorcyclist was headed north on Conway Avenue when a white Silverado truck tuned east onto Conway Avenue, and the two vehicles T-boned.

The motorcyclist, who was wearing a helmet, was pronounced death at the scene. The male driver of the Silverado truck stayed at the scene, Flores said.

According to Flores, police are still investigating to see if the driver of the Silverado will face charges.