Mujeres Unidas preparing for annual gala
A McAllen non-profit organization that provides services to victims of domestic violence is preparing for their annual gala.
Cultura con Corazón: A Night Among the Artists is set for Thursday, Sept. 13 at the ACE Event Center in Edinburg.
The event will feature live music, food and an art auction featuring original pieces from local artists.
“E very dollar helps bring healing, safety, and justice to women and families across our community,” Mujeres Unidas said in a social media post.
Call 956-630-4878, or email nhernandezfjc@yahoo.com for ticket information.
Watch the video above for the full story.
