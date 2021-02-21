Multiple agencies responding to fire at McAllen Composting Facility

Multiple agencies responded to large piles of mulch on fire at the McAllen Composting Facility Sunday afternoon.

The McAllen Fire Department arrived at the scene - located near the intersection of Rooth Road and Monte Cristo Road - shortly before 12:30 p.m. Sunday where they encountered the piles of mulch on fire.

Assistant fire Chief Juan Gloria said there were multiple piles of mulch - some as high as 20 feet tall. The Edinburg Fire Department, The McAllen Public Works Department and Hidalgo County Precinct 4 arrived to provide assistance in fighting the blaze.

The McAllen Public Works Department arrived with heavy machinery to prevent the flames from spreading. The other agencies responded with large water tanks, Gloria said.

"People driving in the area will experience some smoke and fog," Gloria said. "This is one of those operations we're we'll be here a long time."

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.