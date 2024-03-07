x

Musk: Third SpaceX test launch could come next week

2 hours 34 minutes 27 seconds ago Wednesday, March 06 2024 Mar 6, 2024 March 06, 2024 9:59 PM March 06, 2024 in News - Local

SpaceX is eyeing a third test launch of their Starship rocket from their Boca Chica facility next week.

SpaceX CEO announced on the social media website X — formerly known as Twitter — that the third test flight could happen on Thursday, March 14 pending approval from the Federal Aviation Administration.

The FAA recently closed their investigation into the Nov. 2023 launch that ended with Starship exploding in midair.

A total of 17 corrective actions were identified in the investigation that the FAA said must be corrected before launching again.

