Musk: Third SpaceX test launch could come next week

SpaceX is eyeing a third test launch of their Starship rocket from their Boca Chica facility next week.

SpaceX CEO announced on the social media website X — formerly known as Twitter — that the third test flight could happen on Thursday, March 14 pending approval from the Federal Aviation Administration.

The third flight test of Starship could launch as soon as March 14, pending regulatory approval → https://t.co/bJFjLCiTbK pic.twitter.com/yHqoWFSKdY — SpaceX (@SpaceX) March 6, 2024

The FAA recently closed their investigation into the Nov. 2023 launch that ended with Starship exploding in midair.

A total of 17 corrective actions were identified in the investigation that the FAA said must be corrected before launching again.

Channel 5 News will keep you posted on any developments regarding the next test flight.