National Suicide Prevention Month: Valley expert speaks about warning signs

September is Suicide Prevention Month, and one Valley expert is sharing the warning signs of the second leading cause of death among young adults.

Executive Director for Hope Family Health Center in McAllen, Roxanne Pacheco, says contemplating suicide is more common than people think.

"When it comes to mental health, there is so much secrecy and shame that forces people to battle their own nightmares," she says, adding that often shame leaves people believing the world is better off without them in it.

Pacheco says suicidal thoughts are one way the brain tries to protect people from dealing with the pain they're experiencing.

"The first reaction is to go into flight mode, and in this case, suicidal ideation is the most permanent of flight modes to run away from that pain," Pacheco said. "'If I wouldn't be here, the pain would be gone.' That thought is actually a common thought."

Daniel Simmons is one of the thousands who's lost a loved one to suicide; at the age of 20, his son took his own life.

The loss of his son pushed him to create the social media support group Surviving Suicide for people who have experienced something similar.

"I just miss him," Simmons said. "You know what I mean? I think there's a gap in the market for the families— for the loved ones that have survived suicide."

If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, call the National Suicide Hotline at 1-800-273-TALK.